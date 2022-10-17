Share:

NAROWAL - Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said as a sovereign state, Pakistan reserves the right to carry out peaceful nuclear program for its deterrence. Talking to media in Shakargarh on Sunday, he said that Pakistan’s atomic assets are in safe hands. He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Ministry categorically rejected the recent statement of the US President Joe Biden about Pakistan’s nuclear programme. Talking about the political situation, he said general elections will be held in October next year.