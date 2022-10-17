Share:

A bank is a place that will lend you money if you can prove that you don’t need it.

-Bob Hope

Wells Fargo is a multinational financial services company who have their headquarters in San Francisco, California. The original founders were Henry Wells and William George Fargo who has helped establish the American Express Company as well. They then created the Wells, Fargo and Company in March 1852 and handled the purchase, sale, and the transport of gold dust and bullion. In the decade following 1855, Wells Fargo expanded into the staging business with overland routes from Missouri and the Midwest to the Rockies and the Far West. By 1866, a grand consolidation brought almost all Western stagecoach lines under the Wells Fargo name, leaving the company with the largest empire of stagecoaches in the world. It slowly became one of the big four banks of the United States.