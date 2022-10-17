Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Au­thority (PFA) continued its operation against adulterated milk in Lahore on the eve of World Food Day (WFD) and discarded 12,600-litre chemically contaminated milk. PFA Direc­tor General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the dairy safety teams (DSTs) had set up screening pickets at the entry points. He said that the PFA enforcement teams had taken milk samples for screening tests on the spot and taken action against milk carrier vehicles after finding con­tamination of polluted water and chemicals in 315 mounds of milk.