MULTAN - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have decided to plant 50,000 Marigold flowers at parks and green belts of the city in the first week of No­vember under the beautification plan.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, PHA spokesman Jalaluddin said that the PHA administration used to plant sea­sonal flowers in the city every three months by introducing different kinds of the flowers. He said that the PHA has decided to plant 50,000 Marigold flowers in the city by the start of next month. He said that about 20,000 flower pots were being prepared at the PHA nurseries while the used pots would also be made part of the flower plantation drive. Jalal said that ar­rangements have been started to orga­nize a flower exhibition in the month of December under the vision to make the city beautiful and to offer the best recreational activity to masses, espe­cially families.He said that flowers of more than 12 colours and 20 kinds would be displayed during the exhi­bition. He said that parks and green belts have also been included in the project where seasonal flowers would be planted during the exhibition. He said that advance arrangements were underway to organize Jashan-e-Ba­haran in the month of March. He said that different events, flower display and games competitions would be or­ganized during the Jashan-e-Baharan for the entertainment of the public