Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday visited the Punjab Institute of Quran and Seerat Studies and inspected its various sections including library, auditorium and offices. On the occasion, the CM said that he had laid the foundation of Seerat Academy and the Quran Complex in June 2006 and inaugurated this on November 18, 2007. He said that Seerat Academy was set up to promote the sacred teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He directed the authorities to display ‘Quranic Ayats’ in the Punjab Institute of Quran and Seerat Studies and upgrade & digitalise the library. MPhil and PhD classes would be started in the Seerat Academy and with the collaboration of the Madina University, Jamia Al- Azhar and other distinguished universities of the Islamic world these classes would be conducted. Hostels would be constructed for the research scholars so that their accommodation problem could be resolved permanently, the CM said. Pervaiz Elahi said, “A Quran Museum will also be made in the institution where the precious and rare scripts of the Quran will be placed.” He said that research work would also be done in the Academy regarding religious curriculum. Later, the CM, while talking to media announced to grant 15 percent and 25 percent special allowances for the officials of Auqaf Department and upgrading the posts of Director General Religious Affairs, Khateeb and ‘Moazan’. The Chief Minister said that the scale of Moazan BPS-4,5 would be upgraded to BPS- 7, Naib Khateeb, Madris BPS-6,7 would be upgraded to BPS-12 whereas Khateeb Imam BPS-9 would be upgraded to BPS- 14 and the scale of Senior Khateeb BPS-12 would be upgraded to BPS-16. Similarly the scale of District Khateeb BPS-16 would be upgraded to BPS-17, the scale of Zonal Khateeb BPS-17 would be upgraded to BPS-18 and the scale of Provincial Khateeb BPS-18 would be upgraded to BPS- 19 whereas the scale of DG Religious Affairs BPS-20 would be upgraded to BPS-21. He said the Punjab government would give Rs300 million annual grant to the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department and Rs50 million would be increased in this grant every year. He said, “We will make such a law that no one will be able to stop these expenditures.” The CM said, “We will set a trend that the new generation does not tread on the path of immorality.” Pervaiz Elahi said that research work was to be done with regard to the Seerat-e-Nabvi (PBUH). He urged the research scholars to guide us as how we can adopt the golden principles of Islamic religion in the present conditions. He said that soon after coming into power he functionalised Ittehad-e-Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee and the Muttahidda Ulema Board. The CM said, “We took decisions with consultation on Muharram-ul-Haram and other occasions and implemented them.” MPhil research projects would be started in the Seerat Academy and a research would be conducted on the periods of Khulfa- e-Rashideen, he maintained. He said, “We have made compulsory the recitation of Nazra and the translation of the Holy Quran upto grade 12 for the mental development of the children.” He said that Imran Khan had always talked about the ‘Khatm-e-Nabuwat (PBUH)’ and the religion. He said competent scholars and prominent ulema from foreign countries would be invited in the Seerat Academy, besides scholars from Jamia Al Azhar. A hostel of 100 rooms would also be constructed for the research scholars. Ch Pervaiz said that investigation regarding the Nishtar Hospital Multan incident was underway and soon action would be taken and those found responsible would be punished. He said that he also directed the Inspector General of Police to investigate this sorrowful incident from every aspect and submit a report in this regard. The Chief Minister said that action would also be taken against those found responsible for committing negligence in the death incident of infant at Mayo Hospital. He said, “We are doing legislation to stop the usage and selling of narcotics in the educational institutions and will make a separate department of anti-narcotics.” The CM said indiscriminate action would continue against the illegal housing societies and LDA Lahore would formally declare Green and Brown areas and no one would be allowed to construct a housing society in the Green area. Punjab Quran Board Chairman Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jallandari, Mufti Ahmad Ali of Jamia Ashrafia Auqaf Secretary, C&W secretary, Commissioner Lahore, information secretary, PHA DG and other officials were also present.