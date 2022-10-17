Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Jacobabad for a day-long visit to Balochistan on Monday.

According to details, the PM made an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Sindh during the flight, while the officers of the district administration gave a briefing regarding the assistance to the flood victims.

In his visit to Sohbatpur district, he will be briefed about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas.

The PM will also visit the residence of Chief of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) Nawab Akhtar Mengal in Wadh, Khuzdar to condole the death of his uncle.