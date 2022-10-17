ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday called for taking collective steps to ensure food security in the world.
In tweets on social media platform Twitter on the occasion of World Food Day, he said the recent devastating floods in Pakistan had destroyed standing crops on millions of acres.
He said an agricultural country like Pakistan had to import edible items to compensate for these crop losses. “Today World Food Day highlights the need for collective measures of the world to ensure food security of different countries.”
“Due to climate-induced natural disasters na Club headed by Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday. On the occasion, the delegation presented a cheque worth ten million rupees to the Prime Minister for financial assistance to the flood victims.