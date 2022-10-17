Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday called for taking collective steps to ensure food security in the world.

In tweets on social me­dia platform Twitter on the occasion of World Food Day, he said the re­cent devastating floods in Pakistan had de­stroyed standing crops on millions of acres.

He said an agricultur­al country like Pakistan had to import edible items to compensate for these crop loss­es. “Today World Food Day highlights the need for collective measures of the world to ensure food security of differ­ent countries.”

“Due to climate-in­duced natural disasters na Club headed by Mian Mis­bah-ur-Rehman met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in La­hore on Sunday. On the occa­sion, the delegation present­ed a cheque worth ten million rupees to the Prime Minister for financial assistance to the flood victims.