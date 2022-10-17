Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed urgent steps for the discharge of water from the flood-hit areas to prevent an outbreak of water-borne diseases.

The prime minister issued the instructions during his visit to the flood-hit areas of Sohbatpur as he arrived in district Khuzdar on a day-long visit to review the arrangements for relief and rehabilitation.

PM Sharif proposed taking onboard the water engineers and hydrologists to recommend suggestions in line with the post-flood studies.

He feared that epidemics and communicable diseases could become a big challenge if the water took months to recede.

He directed to ensure the availability of drinking water among the flood-affected people.

For the next crop season, he said, arrangements for the distribution of seeds to locals were in progress.

He mentioned that Rs five billion had been disbursed among the flood victims of Balochistan under the Benazir Income Support Programme, as each household was given Rs 25,000 to meet their needs.

The prime minister said to facilitate the flood-struck population, the government had exempt charging of 300 units in electricity bills during August and September.

The Chief Secretary Balochistan briefed the prime minister about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities carried out in the flood-hit areas of the province.

He highlighted that a model school, as per the direction of the prime minister, would soon be built in Sohbatpur. Shehbaz Sharif, during his previous visit to Sohbatpur, had assured the students at a makeshift school that the government would soon construct a model school equipped with modern facilities.

The chief secretary said heavy machinery was at work in five districts of Balochistan to rebuild infrastructure and clear pathways damaged by floods. It was told that regular sprays were being carried out to contain any possibility of epidemics in the flood-affected areas.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif took an aerial view of the inundated areas of Balochistan and Sindh.