KARACHI-Police have recovered Rs18 million, out of total Rs20m, stolen from the malkhana of the Artillery Maidan police station a couple of days ago.

DIG-South Sharjeel Kharal said that two policemen and one private citizen were also arrested. He said that normally the storage facilities at police stations were ‘secured’ because of installation of CCTV cameras.

Over Rs20 million were stolen from the safe of the malkhana of the police station recently. The cash was recovered by the police and kept at the storage facility as case property. It belonged to a jewller from Lahore, who was deprived of the cash in February by armed robbers.

After examining the CCTV footage, constables Shahbaz and Raheel along with their friend Aziz were arrested. Police recovered Rs18m from their custody and efforts were under way to recover the remaining amount, the DIG said.