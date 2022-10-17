Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch on Monday challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan to re-contest from NA-237 - Malir.

It is worth mentioning here that PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch got 32,567 votes while PTI chief Imran Khan could only bag 22,493 votes.

Earlier, the former premier, while leveling the allegations of rigging, demanded the ECP to hold again the election in this constituency. Subsequently, Abdul Hakeem Baloch, challenged Imran Khan, saying that if he [Imran] wants to hold an election, then he [Abdul Hakeem Baloch] is ready to defeat again the PTI chairman.

Continuing the conversation, “Abdul Hakeem Baloch said that the people of Karachi have given their verdict. If Imran has courage then come and face me in the election. Imran could not erase the scars of his defeat by shouting the slogan of ‘rigging’. PPP has stunned Imran but this was only the beginning.”