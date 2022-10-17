Share:

PARIS-Three weeks into a refinery strike that has caused fuel shortages across the country, tens of thousands of protesters marched in Paris on Sunday, adding to a growing picture of defiance and anger about inflation.

The demonstration against the rising cost of living on Sunday was called by the left-wing political opposition and led by the head of the France Unbowed (LFI) party, Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Some protesters wore yellow florescent vests, the symbol of often violent anti-government protests in 2018 which shook the pro-business centrist government of President Emmanuel Macron.

Opponents of Macron are hoping to build on the momentum created by the refinery standoff which began at the end of September.

“We’re going to have a week the likes of which we don’t see very often,” Melenchon said Sunday while speaking on a truck in the middle of the crowd. “Everything is coming together. We are starting it with this march, which is an immense success.”

Several French unions, but not all, have announced a national day of strikes on Tuesday that is expected to affect road transport, trains and the public sector. Organisers claimed 140,000 people attended Sunday’s march against the rising cost of living and alleged government inaction against climate change.

Police had predicted around 30,000 people would attend, and will release their own estimate later.