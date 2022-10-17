Share:

PTI chief wins all 3 NA seats in KP, 2 in Punjab, one in Sindh n PPP clinches victory in Karachi, Multan by-polls n Sindh info minister accuses PTI of causing hooliganism at polling stations n Several injured in PPP-PTI clashes in Multan, Karachi n PML-N wins PP-139 Sheikhupura-V.

PESHAWAR/KARACHI/FAISALABAD/MULTAN - The results started pouring in late Saturday for the by elections held on eight National As­sembly and three Pun­jab Assembly’s seats.

Unofficial and un­confirmed results show that the PTI won NA Mardan, Pesha­war, Charsadda, Kara­chi, Nankana Sahib and Faisalabad seats, PP-209 Khanewal and PP-241 Bahawalnagar as counting of votes for by-elections is current­ly underway. According to unofficial results, in NA-157, Ali Musa Gil­lani of PPP-P remained victorious with 107,327 votes while Mehar Bano Qureshi of PTI re­mained on second posi­tion with 82,141 votes.

In NA 22, Imran Khan Niazi is on top with 76,681 votes while Muhammad Qasim of

Khan of PTI won the seat with 59,957 votes.

The Election Commission of Pakistan announced first result of by-election of NA-31 constit­uency of the National Assembly. According to the fresh reports, Imran Khan of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf won with 57,824 votes, while Haji Ghulam Ah­mad Bilour of Awami Nation­al Party secured 32,253 votes. These are the results of all 265 polling stations.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan won the by-elections in Pesha­war, Mardan, Charsadda, and Faisalabad after beating the rul­ing coalition’s candidates, as un­official results of eight National Assembly, and three Punjab As­sembly constituencies pour in.

Khan bagged 57,824 to de­feat his rival in Peshawar’s NA-31 by-election, according to un­official results, with ANP’s Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour secur­ing 32,253 votes — allowing the PTI chairman to win by more than 25,000 votes.

JUI-F’s Maulana Muhammad Qasim was able to get 68,181 votes in the Mardan NA-22 by-poll, while Khan secured 76,681 votes, as per unofficial results. The PTI chairman won by a margin of 8,500 votes.

In the Charsadda NA-24 by-polls, as per unofficial results, the PTI chairman managed to bag 78,589 votes and ANP’s Aimal Wali Khan got 68,356 votes. Khan won the contest by 10,233 votes.

Khan (99,602) also emerged victorious in the NA-108 Faisal­abad clash as he defeated PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali (75,131), as per unofficial results, by more than 24,471 votes.

On the Punjab Assembly seats, PTI candidates Muham­mad Faisal Khan Niazi and Ma­lik Muhammad Muzaffar Khan emerged victorious from PP-209 Khanewal and PP-241 Ba­hawalnagar, respectively, while PML-N’s Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed Bhangoo bagged the PP-139 Sheikhupura seat.

PTI is ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on multiple seats, according to unofficial results.

Counting of votes was under­way in by-polls, which conclud­ed in eight constituencies of Na­tional Assembly and three of Punjab Assembly on Sunday. According to reports, polling began at 8 in the morning and continued till 5 in the evening without any break. Except a few incidents of clashes, the over­all polling process remained peaceful as a result of elaborate arrangements made by the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan.

The Commission set up a Cen­tral Control Room at its head­quarters in Islamabad to mon­itor the polling process and compile election results.

It is pertinent to mention that polling was held in National As­sembly constituencies of Mar­dan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Fais­alabad, Nankana Sahib, Multan, Malir and Korangi and Pun­jab Assembly’s constituencies of Sheikhupura, Khanewal and Bahawalnagar.

The by-polls, held on eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly seats, saw a largely peaceful polling pro­cess, which was marred by re­ports of clashes between PTI and ANP workers in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, PTI’s claims of its lawmaker being “attacked” in Karachi as well as allegation of rigging by a polling official.

While the PTI was ahead on multiple seats, PPP has clinched NA-157 Multan, where Ali Musa Gilani, son of former prime min­ister Senator Yousuf Raza Gi­lani, has beaten Meher Bano Qu¬reshi, daughter of PPP lead­er and former foreign minis­ter Shah Mah¬mood Qureshi. PML-N, on the other hand, has triumphed in PP-139 Sheikhu­pura, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

As the NA-31 results started pouring in, PTI party workers at a sub-election camp in Pesha­war began premature celebra­tions and allegedly opened ae­rial firing. A police team arrived at the scene and attempted to make arrests, leading to clashes with PTI workers.

ANP’s losing candidate in the constituency, Haji Ghulam Ah­mad Bilour, refused to accept the results, accusing the pro­vincial government of “injus­tice” against him and said he would approach the ECP and high court.

Alleged rigging in NA-237

The provincial election com­missioner took notice of alleged rigging at NA-237’s polling sta­tion 108. The incident came to light when a video, purported­ly of Presiding Officer Mazhar Bhatti emerged where in he said that at around 2pm, some unidentified people barged into the polling station, snatched ballot papers and started stamping them.

Subsequently, the provincial election commissioner sum­moned a report from NA-237’s returning officer and district re­turning officer. He said that fake votes cast in the NA-237 by-poll would not be counted.

PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman accused the PPP of being behind the alleged rigging.

Meanwhile, Sindh Informa­tion Minister Sharjeel Memon accused the PTI of “blatantly” violating the ECP code of con­duct and causing hooliganism at various polling stations. “These people tried to create chaos and threatened innocent voters in a bid to influence them. The poll­ing staff were harassed with large processions of vehicles, but no one took notice of open violations of the ECP code of conduct,” Memon said. The poll­ing process started at 8am and culminated at 5pm. The media, as per the guidelines provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), was told to re­port on results only after 6pm.

The by-elections were held for three seats each of the national and provincial assembly in Fais­alabad, Nankana Sahib and Mul­tan in Punjab; three NA seats in Charsadda, Peshawar and Mar­dan in KP; and two NA seats in Sindh’s Korangi and Malir.

It is unprecedented in the country’s political history that one candidate, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, was running for as many as seven NA seats out of eight up for grabs. As poll­ing commenced, Imran tweeted that he was contesting against “all of PDM, the Election Com­mission and ‘namaloom afraad’”.

After braving broadsides from the PTI leadership throughout the day, the ECP, in a statement issued in the afternoon, said the statements of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Omar Ayub, Farrukh Habib and others are “completely baseless and misleading and have no re­lation to reality”.

“The ECP is determined to conduct free, fair and impartial elections, and so far, with the blessings of God, it is what is happening.

“If anyone tries to influence the election process, he will be dealt with strictly according to the Constitution and law.”

A total of 101 candidates from different political parties and independents are taking part in the vote: 52 in Punjab, 33 in Sindh and 16 in KP. Around 4.472 million voters are regis­tered in these constituencies.

The ECP said in a statement that it has passed “strict in­structions” to provincial elec­tion commissioners to ensure the immediate arrest of anyone that tries to influence the poll­ing process.

PTI beats PML-N in Khanewal by-election

PTI candidate Faisal Khan Ni­azi won the by- election for pp-209 , Khanewal , while PML-N Zia ur Rehman stood far behind him. Taking a lead of 13,722 votes over Pakistan Muslim league N candidate Zia ur Reh­man, (PTI) candidate Fais­al Khan Niazi won the PP-209 Khanewal by-election on Sun­day, Tahreek e Labbaik candi­date Rao Muhammad Arif stood third according to unofficial re­sults.

According to unofficial results the PTI bagged 71156 votes , PML-N 57603 and the TLP man got 4697 votes . Independent candidates Zafar khan 1488 and Abdul Raheem khan got 496 votes .

The interesting thing about this election was that Faisal Khan , who won the election on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim league (PML-N) in 2018, defeat­ed his own old party PML-N on the ticket of PTI in the by-elec­tion of 2022. His opponent Zia ur Rehman is the brother of the MNA Iftikhar Nazeer of the same constituency .

In Khanewal, the close contest was between two candidates from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The can­didates were Ch, Zia ur Rehman from PMLN and Mr Faisal Khan Niazi of PTI.

The seat fell vacant after the resignation of Faisal khan Niazi. After the 2018 election he had informally joined the PTI. In the 2018 general elections, the seat was won by Faisal Khan Niazi as a PML-N candidate. He later quit the party and joined the PTI.

Polling for the by poll end­ed at the schedule time of 5:00 pm. A total of 176 polling sta­tions and 562 polling booths had been set up in the con­stituency for by-elections and 138737 voters out of 258703 voters exercised their right to vote, with police providing se­curity . Faisal khan Niazi casted his vote in 30/10-R polling sta­tion no 61. 53.33% voters exer­cised their right to vote.

Eight candidates were taking part in this by-election . The contest was between PTI and PML-N candidates ‘Clashes be­tween supporters of political parties’

As many as five persons in­cluding a six-year-old girl sus­tained bullet injuries in a dis­pute between supporters of political parties near Fati­ma Jinnah Colony Vehari road during by-election in NA-157 on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, supporters of two po­litical parties started a fight during the polling process of the by-election in NA-157 which resulted into firing lat­er. As a result of the firing, five persons including Sabirs/o Ghulam Fareed (60), Sawera d/o Yousaf (6), Ashraf s/o Ab­dul Ghani (45),Asghar Ali s/o Abdul Ghani (50) and Sadiq s/o Ghulam Fareed (60) sustained bullet injuries.

The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to Nisthar Hospital.

Police concerned have start­ed the investigations into the incident under zero tolerance policy against violators of

election code of conduct and law and order situation, po­lice spokesman Muhammad Fayyaz said.