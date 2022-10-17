Share:

PESHAWAR - The KP ministers and members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly belonging to PTI allegedly violated the Election Commission’s code of conduct, sharing pictures of official ballot papers on social media on the election day here on Sunday. Along with sharing the official ballot papers, the PTI ministers and MPA s also inscribed the ballot papers with slogans “Imran will win and bat par Thapa.” When contacted, spokesman of Provincial Election Commission Sohail Ahmad said, notice has been taken of the posted photos of the official ballot papers on social media. Posting pictures of ballot papers is a violation of code of conduct of the commission, he said and added, legal action will be taken after investigating the matter