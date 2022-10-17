Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General and former finance minister Asad Umar said on Monday that out of 32 seats on which by-elections were held in the last three months, PTI won 24 of them, which made 75 victory percentage.

In a series of tweets, he said that was what was called a ‘landslide victory’.

He went on to say that now when masses had given their verdict, it was now up to the people who were at the helm of the affairs whether to accept the verdict and hold general elections in the country or allow the country go further downhill both politically and economically.

Asad said no matter how many times the nation went to the polls, it would always vote for the PTI, and say it aloud, Ghulami Na manzoor (servitude not acceptable).

In the end, he congratulated the nation on showing it again that it was alive and not dead.