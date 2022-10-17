Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senators on Monday staged a sit-in inside the office of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for not issuing production orders of party leader and Senator Azam Khan Swati.

The PTI senators staged a protest under the leadership of Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Wasim inside the chamber of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The protesting Senators demanded the chairman to issue production orders of Azam Swati and also alleged Sanjrani of biasness.

Speaking to Sanjrani, PTI Senator Faisal Javed accused the Senate chairman of siding with the government to which, he said that he was in Karachi due to his father’s illness.

In reply, Faisal Javed asked if he [Sadiq Sanjrani] was PTI’s chairman or the government’s chairman to which he said that he is chairman of the House.