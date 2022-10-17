Share:

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 10,476.77 million.

These schemes were approved in the 20th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation / Improvement of Road from Bhowana to Aminpur Road in District Chiniot. Length = 24.5 KM at the cost of Rs. 1,224.970 million, Rehabilitation of Khushab Muzaffar Garh Road KM No.70.70 to 134.80 (District boundary Khushab to Daal More) District Jhang at the cost of Rs. 2,941.186 million, Rehabilitation of road from Jhang Shorkot Kabirwala Road Adda Doli Shaheed to Toba Tek Singh (Majhi Sultan Road), District Jhang at the cost of Rs. 1,869.889 million, Rehabilitation / Reconstruction of Lilla Kandwal Road length 15.50 KM (Section Lilla Darbar Sharif to Lilla Petorl Pump (City Portion) Length=1.62 KM Tehsil P.D. Khan District Jhelum at the cost of Rs. 1,041.616 million, Rehabilitation / and Improvement of metalled Road Tateypur road from Adda Qadirpur Raan to Pull Chatha via Tateypur, Length = 20.00 KM District Multan (revised) at the cost of Rs. 416.322 million, Construction of Highways Residential Colony Multan at the cost of Rs. 1,263.168 million and Construction of Mujahid Dam District Rawalpindi. (revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,719.619 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.