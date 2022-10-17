FAISALABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the government would be 10 times stricter as compared to the policy adopted by the administration during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march in Islamabad on May25 as no one can be allowed to bring a new government through mobs.
Talking to the media after casting his vote for the by-election in Faisalabad yesterday, Rana Sanaullah said that he would not allow the culture of sedition and islamabad on May25 as no one can be allowed to bring a new government through mobs. Talking to the media after casting his vote for the by-election in Faisalabad yesterday, Rana Sanaullah said that he would not allow the culture of sedition and corruption to continue in the country. The statement comes a day after former prime minister Imran Khan, during an interview, announced that his much-hyped long march to the capital would take place in October. “If change is brought via a democratic process, we have no problems with it but we will not allow any long march under any circumstances,” Sanaullah said. The PML-N leader said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has all the power and all agencies must implement its orders. He urged the voters to come out and vote, adding that the polling was underway in a transparent and peaceful manner. “All agencies including Rangers and police have done a good job whereas the counting of votes will be completed as per the procedure,” he added. Responding to a question, the interior minister said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will decide for himself about returning to the country. He further said that he is ready for negotiations without any conditions, adding that the party has requested Nawaz Sharif to come to Pakistan before the next election and lead the next general election campaign. Meanwhile, the federal government has approved a three-month extension in the deployment of Rangers in the federal capital.