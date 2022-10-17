Share:

FAISALABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the government would be 10 times strict­er as compared to the policy adopted by the administration during Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf’s long march in Is­lamabad on May25 as no one can be allowed to bring a new government through mobs.

Talking to the media after casting his vote for the by-election in Faisalabad yes­terday, Rana Sanaullah said that he would not allow the culture of sedition and cor­ruption to continue in the country. The statement comes a day after former prime min­ister Imran Khan, during an interview, announced that his much-hyped long march to the capital would take place in October. "If change is brought via a democrat­ic process, we have no prob­lems with it but we will not allow any long march under any circumstances," Sanaul­lah said. The PML-N leader said that the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) has all the power and all agen­cies must implement its or­ders. He urged the voters to come out and vote, add­ing that the polling was un­derway in a transparent and peaceful manner. "All agencies including Rangers and police have done a good job where­as the counting of votes will be completed as per the pro­cedure," he added. Respond­ing to a question, the interi­or minister said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will decide for himself about returning to the country. He further said that he is ready for negotiations without any conditions, adding that the party has requested Nawaz Sharif to come to Pakistan be­fore the next election and lead the next general election cam­paign. Meanwhile, the federal government has approved a three-month extension in the deployment of Rangers in the federal capital.