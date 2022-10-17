Share:

RAWALPINDI - The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) have been directed to conduct a survey to identify illegal residential and commercial buildings. According to RDA spokesman, the authorities were instructed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the building rules violators. Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa had visited Adiala and Shahpur Roads and directed the Building Control Wing to conduct strict checking of illegal constructions and take action against the rules violators. He informed that the DG had also issued orders to lodge FIRs against the owner of an illegal marriage hall on Adiala Road in Mouza Dagal. The authorities concerned were directed to demolish the shops constructed illegally on Adiala Road, he added. The spokesman said that the DG had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey to check illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, complementary maps and plans of the buildings.