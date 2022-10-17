Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said on Monday that the recent by-polls on eight seats of the National Assembly and three seats of the Punjab Assembly were held in a free and fair manner.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said this is a testimony to the fact that the institutions are fulfilling their responsibilities within the constitutional ambit.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan especially deserves appreciation for conducting the by-polls in a responsible and impartial manner.

The Interior Minister said the PTI Chairman is resorting to baseless, defamatory propaganda against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Rana Sana Ullah Khan said if the PTI leadership wants us to accept the decision of their voters, then they will also have to accept the decision of those who voted in favor of the PDM candidates. He said democratic posture warrants that the results of free and fair elections be accepted.

Alluding to the votes polled in favour of PML (N) candidates in different constituencies, the Interior Minister said his party has secured more votes this time. The Interior Minister said we have always made sacrifices for the cause of democracy and the rule of law in the country. He said it was in the PTI era that we also faced fake cases.

Rana Sana Ullah Khan said the general elections will be held on time and at that time, the PTI will not have the support of its provincial governments. He said the present government has taken difficult decisions and saved the country from default.

He stated that it was his intention to reduce the price increase and provide relief to the common man.