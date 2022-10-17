Share:

There is an alarming increase in street crimes in Karachi during the past 8 months that almost claimed 350 lives. The reason for the increase in the number of such incidents is due to poverty, inflation and a high rate of unemployment. People do not feel safe anywhere, if this situation persists any further this can cause fear and feeling of anxiety among people which can lead to a disastrous condition of law and order in the city.

Through your platform, I urge the concerned authorities to draw their attention to this crucial matter so that people can live their lives peacefully.

SYEDA MUNAZZA BATOOL,

Karachi.