Share:

In most cities of the country, the supply and prices of medicines could not return to normal. There was a shortage of medicines for many diseases including cancer, while medicines for several diseases including fever, body aches, dengue and malaria have become rare in Karachi. Shopkeepers claim that the drug companies are not giving goods. Medicines are also not available. According to the shopkeepers, pharmaceutical companies are transferring more funds to the flood victims, which has led to a shortage of medicines in the market. On the other hand, according to the buyers, many shopkeepers are also selling medicines at high prices by making a profit.

SAEEDA BATOOL,

Karachi.