The Korean peninsula is in the news again due to a series of missiles fired in the region. The Korean peninsula is divided into two countries namely the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) and the Republic of Korea (South Korea). The peninsula shares borders with China and Russia to the North West and North East respectively. Japan to the East across the Korea Strait and Sea of Japan, and to the South is East China Sea. North and South Korea share the same language, culture and traditions and for centuries the Korean peninsula was one and unified.

During Russo-Japan war the peninsula was occupied by Japan and annexed in 1910 after several years of colonization. In 1945, the US and the USSR occupied the peninsula and ended the Japanese rule and the peninsula was divided into two parts; the North under Soviet control and South under the US. In 1948, a proposal to Koreans to vote for unification was rejected by North Korea. In 1950, war broke out between the Soviet and Chinese backed North Korea and the UN and US backed South Korea. After the war, North Korea became a communist country and South became a capitalist. At the end of the war, a Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) was established between the two countries as a buffer.

The DMZ is 2 kilometers wide and 249 kilometers long strip of land. Since demarcation, cases of incursions and skirmishes have been reported frequently. The DMZ is heavily fortified and considered one of most dangerous borders in the world and the two countries are divided along the famous 38th parallel. Japan and South Korea consider North Korea a real threat to their sovereignty and therefore are dependent on the US for security. Today, the situation in the Peninsula is again tense with the firing of missiles by North Korea and military maneuvers by US, South Korea and Japan. The military maneuvers antagonized North Korea and it resorted to firing the missiles. The first missile was fired by North Korea on 25th September this year with the arrival of USS naval carrier around the peninsula. On 28th and 29th September, again missiles were fired when the US vice president arrived and left South Korea. On 4th October, an intermediate range ballistic missile was fired over Japan with a range of 4500 kilometers. On 9th October, yet again fired a ballistic missile (7th missile in less than two weeks) was fired at the conclusion of naval exercise by US and its allies.

The US and South Korea also responded by firing a volley of missiles on mock targets which was followed by bombing by the US and South Korean fighters. According to the US, the joint military exercise is a deterrence in the face of North Korean missile fire and reiterated that it is committed to the defence of South Korea and Japan. According to North Korean officials, the presence of USS Ronald Reagan (aircraft carrier) in the region is a serious threat to its security and military maneuvers and drills are a rehearsal for the invasion of North Korea.

The US and its allies did not succeed in deterring North Korea from its nuclear and missile development. In 2017, North Korea fired 23 missiles including ballistic missiles and two over Japan. In 2018, President Trump met President Kim of North Korea which led to a freezing of missile firing and destruction of nuclear test sites. With the change of US administration the peace process has been derailed. North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests between 2006 and 2017. The western media is reporting that North Korea is all set to conduct its seventh nuclear test this month or in the near future. These developments and the firing missiles have brought the peninsula at the brink of war.

The current situation will escalate the arms race by the opposing forces in the peninsula. The North Koreans have made it clear that they will never give up their nuclear weapons programme and a law has been passed where North Korea has been declared a nuclear power state. The recent missile firing has confirmed one thing that North Korea has developed quick deployment and accurate firing missiles. The firing of missiles is a message to the US and international community that do not ignore us and beware of our capabilities and potential. The message is clearly addressing and pressing the US that peace in the region is only possible if sanctions are lifted and some compromise is reached.