LAHORE-Muhammad Rizwan, a multi-skilled golf professional of Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, recorded a convincing title triumph in the 5th Punjab Golf Association (PGA) Jinnah Development Tour Golf Tournament that concluded here at the Royal Palm Golf Course on Sunday.

As a result of title win, he saw his golfing careering flourishing and thriving and he now finds a huge opportunity as a golf professional of Pakistan. At the end of the three rounds and 54 holes, Rizwan ascended heights of attainment by assuredly keeping at bay his main challengers Shahzad Ali of Lahore Garrison and Misal Khan of DHA Karachi. With three rounds daily scores of 70, 67 and final rounds 74, Rizwan had an aggregate score of 211, five under par.

Shahzad Ali and Misal Khan ended the three rounds bracketed together at a score of 214, three strokes in arrears. Shahzad and Misal made a mark by staying in contention and in patches were masterly. Others, who did well, were Asad Khan (PAF) fourth position, Arif Ali (PTV) fifth, Ghazanfar Mehmood (Garden City) sixth, Asif Shafi (Garrison) sixth, M Azam (Quetta) seventh and Omer Farooq (Garrison) eighth.

At the conclusion of the championship, the prizes were awarded to the winners by Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Hilal Hussain, President Pakistan Golf Federation, in a ceremony attended by Dr Asma Shami of Ladies Golf, Chaudry Hamid Asadullah of Punjab Golf Association, Jameel Khalid of Royal Palm, Muhammad Zakir of PGA, Nauman Khushi of Faysal Bank and participating golf professionals.

When Dr Asma Shami drew Gen Hilal’s attention towards the dire need of outlining a policy where girls could turn Pro, he whole-heartedly supported the idea. Gen Hilal, while addressing the prize distribution ceremony, talked about Ace Junior League, appreciating Munazza Shaheen’s efforts, unstintingly supported by Dr. Asma Shami.

“It is the first of its kind Junior League that has the potential of producing golfers of highest of caliber. In a very short span of four months, 160 children have registered with the league. It is such a great initiative that in 10 years time, mark my words, most of the golfers would be a product of AJL. It is setting up the platform for the future golfers in Pakistan.”