MULTAN - The work on rehabilitation and completion of Qasim Bagh sta­dium would be started soon as Rs122 million would be spent on the project. Talking to media on Sunday, Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) Rana Nadeem Anjum said that the tenders for the project concerned would be held at the Project Management Unit office on October 19. He said that the renovation of shops, steps, ground, green belt and others would be completed. “The work order would be awarded to successful bidder after ten­dering process and work on the project will be completed with­in one and half year time period.” Likewise, the four ongoing schemes across Multan division included construction of Gag­gu Mandi stadium at a cost of Rs38.29 million, establishment of new stadium in Dunyapur at a cost of Rs77 million. Construc­tion of new stadium and sports complex in Abdul Hakeem at a cost of Rs154 million and construction of mini sports complex in Jalalpur Pir Wala at a cost of Rs71.4 million.