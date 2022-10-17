Share:

LONDON-The Queen’s beloved corgis appear to be in good hands with the Duchess of York. Queen’s corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has shared the first photos of Queen Elizabeth II’s famous dogs since her former mother-in-law’s funeral in September. The Queen was passionate about the corgi breed throughout her life, owning dozens of the dogs. She was often photographed with one or more of her corgis sitting at her feet or trailing behind her. At the time of her death, she owned four dogs, a source previously told CNN: two Pembroke Welshi corgis named Sandy and Muick, one “dorgi” (a dachshund-corgi hybrid) named Candy, and one cocker spaniel named Lissy. On Saturday, Ferguson posted photos to her verified Instagram account that appear to show the two corgis Sandy and Muick. “The presents that keep giving,” she wrote. Corgis, a working breed originally meant to herd cattle, are known for their distinctive short legs and fluffy coat. After the Queen’s death, a source told CNN that the corgis would live with Ferguson and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. The pair divorced in 1996 but continue to live at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. Even after the divorce, Ferguson maintained a strong friendship with the Queen and the two would often walk their dogs together, according to the source. It is not clear who is caring for the Queen’s other two dogs, Candy and Lissy.