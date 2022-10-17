Share:

QUETTA - Commander 12 Corps Quetta Lieu­tenant General Asif Ghafoor, Senior Judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan Qazi Faez Esa, Chief Justice Balo­chistan High Court Naeem Akhtar Afghan on Sunday offered condo­lences over the demise of former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Mohammad Noor Meskanzai.

Former Chief Justice BHC was shot dead by unknown assailants in his native town Kharan, while he was coming out of the mosque af­ter the Isha prayer, the other day. Prominent among others who of­fered condolences to the bereaved family of the slain justice included Additional Chief Secretary Balo­chistan Zahid Saleem, Balochistan High Court Judges including Jus­tice Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Ijaz Swati, Justice Abdullah Baloch, Justice Nazir Ahmed Longo, Justice Rozi Khan Bardich, Justice Iqbal Kasi, Justice Zaheer Khan Kakar, Jus­tice Abdul Hameed Baloch, Justice Shaukat Rukhshani, senior lawyer Zahoor Mengal, Commissioner Ra­khshan Division Saifullah Khaitran, Deputy Commissioner Kharan Dr. Khudae Rahim Mirwani, DIG Rukh­shan Range Nazir Ahmed Kurd, SP Asif Halim Baloch, Member Provin­cial Assembly Sana Baloch and for­mer Provincial Minister Mir. Mujibur Rahman Muhammad Hasani