30th of September is a tragic day in the annals of Afghan history as it is on this day when Shia Muslims are allegedly targeted by Afghan extremists. Prior to a few days, the Taliban government celebrated a year of their triumph takeover but the lethal issue of Shia genocide is yet to be addressed. PEW survey 2021 recorded that 7 percent of Afghans follow the Shia religion comprising Twelvers and Ismailis.

As far as, Hazara Shias are concerned, they had been victimized by extremists in various madrasas, mosques, and public places as well. On the other hand, the efforts to eradicate this bloodshed are not satisfactory. In a recent in-camera session, the Taliban chief categorically assured the global community to make sure fulfilment of human rights enshrined in the Shariah.

Surprisingly, the Taliban have seen failed to fix the Shia genocide as hundreds of people have lost their lives. Another key thing to remember, minorities mainly the Hindus and the Kirghiz have been tried to be brain-drained from Afghanistan. Furthermore, the Tajiks were also got preyed upon by warships in Panshir valley.

All things considered, it is the need of the hour for the Taliban to alter their perspective regarding Hazaras to have an appreciative status in the international community. Moreover, Pakistani officials should play a vital role to ensure the culmination of the Shia genocide.

MOHSIN MUMTAZ,

Chiniot.