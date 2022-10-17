Share:

Lahore-Pakistan’s largest life and health insurer, State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC), partnered with Pink Pakistan Trust as a platinum sponsor for this year’s Pinktober Breast Cancer Awareness Ride held on Sunday. The Pink Pakistan Trust is a not-for-profit organisation working for the cause of welfare, health and wellbeing of Pakistani women.

Pakistan has the highest breast cancer death rate in the Asian region, which is largely attributed to lack of awareness and the social stigma around the disease.

By partnering with this initiative, SLIC aims to enhance the conversation around early detection and life-saving intervention through its Sinf-e-Aahan Cancer Protection (SACP) Plan for women. Under this plan, women aged between 18 and 64 can benefit from financial protection against the hefty costs associated with cancer treatments. SLIC provides 100 percent payment of the sum assured upon diagnosis of cancer verified by provision of the histopathological report.

Speaking on the occasion, Shoaib Javed Hussain, Chairman, SLIC said, “SLIC takes immense pride in its partnership with Pink Pakistan Trust for Pinktober Ride, an initiative aimed at spreading awareness against cancer. Awareness, early detection and financial enablement is essential to combat cancer which SLIC aims to achieve through meaningful partnerships and by providing first-of-its-kind solutions to protect and empower women of Pakistan through its Sinf-e-Ahan Women Cancer Protection Plan. This plan protects women against the risk of cancer at unprecedented affordable rates. Such initiatives and innovations are crucial to fighting cancer as a nation.”