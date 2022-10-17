Share:

LAHORE - The district administration has re­trieved 1.5 kanals of state land worth Rs 21 million during an operation in the provincial capital.

A special team, under the super­vision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Imran Safdar, with heavy machinery, launched the opera­tion in Harbanspura area and de­molished five structures including under-constructed houses, bound­ary wall and commercial shops to retrieve the state land from illegal possession. Around five separate re­trieval operations were conducted at various points of Harbanspura. The operation was conducted on the spe­cial directions of Deputy Commis­sioner Lahore Muhammad Ali. The assistant commissioner said that op­eration would continue without any discrimination and every inch of the state land would be retrieved