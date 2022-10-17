Share:

Karachi-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori called Inspector General Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Sunday and discussed overall situation of the by-elections in the city and issued instructions to ensure their peaceful conduct.

Tessori expressed his concern over the situation of street crimes in Karachi. Governor while giving instructions said that effective measures should be taken to control street crimes.

He said that the police should take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens. Sindh IG informed Governor that foolproof security arrangements have been made for the by-elections.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the grave of Shaheed-e-Milat Liaquat Ali Khan on the occasion of his death anniversary. He placed a floral wreath at the grave and offered Fateha. The Governor also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country, including the Sindh province. He also inked his remarks in the book of visitors.

Later, talking to media persons, he said, ‘I have come to pay tribute to Liaquat Ali Khan, the country’s first prime minister.’

He said that October 16 was the black day in the history of the country, because on this day the first prime minister of the country was martyred.

Replying to a question about by-elections, he said that the people should exercise their right to vote and all participating parties should follow the code of conduct.