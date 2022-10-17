Share:

LONDON-The Crown was recently slammed for being loaded with ‘nonsense’ as the upcoming season is speculated to harm the reputation of King Charles. Season five of the famous series will hit the streaming platform in November to explore Queen Elizabeth’s reign in the 1990s. Reacting to the speculations, former Prime Minister for the United Kingdom, Sir John Major expressed that the show is “a barrel-load of nonsense”. John’s spokesperson said: “There was never any discussion about any possible abdication.” “Sir John has not cooperated – in any way – with The Crown. Nor has he ever been approached by them to fact-check any scripted material in this or any other series,” he added. “Discussions between the monarch and prime minister are entirely private and – for Sir John – will always remain so.” Meanwhile, Prince William also lashed out against the show as he thinks that the company is profiteering from his mother Princess Diana’s BBC Panorama interview.