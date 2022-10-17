Share:

It was not a slip of the tongue. Nor was it meant to be revealed in public as a policy stance. However, President Biden has unintentionally disclosed Washington’s actual but sustained ‘impression’ about Pakistan and its nuclear program. It was a case of an ‘open secret’ unwittingly made ‘open’. To some, it was long overdue. To others, it was expected. To many, the US’ apprehensions about Pakistan’s nuclear status were always there since 1998. Time for Islamabad to realize what the US desires from Pakistan and evaluate its options. The clock is ticking!

To begin with, it was a loosely worded statement as a whole nation comprising over 220 million people could not be termed as ‘dangerous’. Secondly, saying that a country’s nukes are ‘without any cohesion’ is at best an off-the-cuff remark. To talk about a technical subject, one needs to be specific and correspondingly technical in nature. Cohesion is ‘an action or fact of forming a united whole’. In terms of physics, cohesion is ‘the sticking together of particles of the same subject’. Either way, the word cohesion or the absence of it does not convey the message that President Biden might have in mind.

Only recently had, an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team noted, that new and updated nuclear safety regulations in Pakistan have significantly updated and strengthened nuclear and radiation safety in the country. The team also found that ‘improvements in Pakistan’s regulatory functions and activities had improved nuclear safety by enhancing the development of regulations and strengthening arrangements for regulatory inspections, authorizations, emergency preparedness and response, occupational radiation protection and environmental radiation monitoring’.

Pakistan did not conduct its nuclear tests yesterday. Hence, not only the content but the timing of President Biden’s statement is hard to understand. Washington did not consider Pakistan worth ‘castigating’ during the long twenty years of WOT. Nor was the Pakistani nation ‘dangerous’ at any time since May 1998 when it created the much-needed balance of power in South Asia. Neither was Pakistan dangerous when it was fighting against extremism and terrorism. Since 9/11 till President Biden labeled Pakistan’s nukes ‘incoherent’, everything was in order with Islamabad’s strategic assets. Why now?

Had anyone in Washington reminded the President of pressurizing Pakistan to ‘do more’ on any of America’s interests in the region? More importantly, what has the Biden administration gained in embarrassing an erstwhile strategic partner and a non-NATO ally? What was the motif behind this ‘factually incorrect and misleading’ statement? Clearly, it was not the nukes but ‘something else’ that caused a country-wide stir in Pakistan. Washington was required to clear the air. But then who would bell the cat and ask the President to retrieve his statement? Hence, consoling Pakistan that ‘bilateral relations would not be affected’ was the least that Washington could come up with.

Calling a whole nation ‘dangerous’ was not fair. It was then no surprise that White House Press Secretary came forward to clarify. Karine did not defend her President’s remarks. She did what diplomats usually do in such circumstances. Without touching the main issue, say something positive to allay the affected party’s fears. ‘The President views a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests.’ Matter stands clarified. Pakistan should not read more into the President’s statement. It would have no effect on Pak-US relations. While maintaining the status-quo, no follow-up action will be taken. However, by saying so, the White House has made an important point with regard to Pakistan’s importance and usefulness. Even if Pakistan is ‘dangerous’, it still remains ‘critical to US interests.’ In other words. Pakistan and its nukes would be considered ‘secure’ if it continues serving the US interests.

Here was the intended message: The world is aware of our perceived reduced importance concerning Pakistan but that does not mean Islamabad tows Beijing’s line and ventures into projects such as CPEC. Pakistan is no longer important as the WOT has come to an end. We are aware that after staying in Afghanistan for twenty-years, the allies could not find the desired outcome. But that doesn’t mean we forgive and forget. After saying ‘absolutely not’, you declined our invitation to attend the Summit for Democracies. Then you were in Moscow the day a European country was attacked. To top it all, once again, you have ‘abstained’ from condemning Russia.

The message continues: You are not India that the ‘accidental’ firing of a Brahmos cruise missile could be completely overlooked. Neither are you North Korea with whom our parleys continue. You were a ‘strategic’ partner for reasons known to all. Now, we did not even consider mentioning you in our National Security Strategy-2022. ‘We are in the midst of a strategic competition to shape the future of the international order.’ ‘We will not leave our future vulnerable to the whims of those who do not share our vision for a world that is free, open, prosperous, and secure.’ China and Russia are our enemies. Stay away from them.

The message concludes: ‘We will continue to invest in boosting American competitiveness globally, drawing dreamers and strivers from around the world. We will partner with any nation that shares our basic belief that the rules-based order must remain the foundation for global peace and prosperity.’ Become our partner and you will be safe. And listen carefully. Anti-US sentiment anywhere in the world is bad news for us. We have been noting with concern the developments taking place in Pakistan whereby the US is being portrayed as an enemy. Be aware that ‘it’s never a good bet to bet against the United States of America.’ Lastly, we are fully aware of your needs of trade, commerce and investment. However, you need to ‘do more’ in order to manifestly show your ‘usefulness’ for the United States of America. In short, you must behave and show readiness to play your role as per our geostrategic interests in South Asia.