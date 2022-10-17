Share:

ISLAMABAD -Tobacco exports during the second month of fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 97.36 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July 22-August 22, tobacco worth US$ 10,253,000 were exported as compared to the exports of $5,195,000 during the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of vegetables increased by 53.13 percent, worth $57,717,000 as compared to exports of $37,691,000 during the same period of last year. Meanwhile, meat and meat preparations exports also increased by 32.71 percent as the exports recorded during current fiscal year were $65,754,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were $49,547,000. During the period under review, all other food items exports increased by 26.29 percent, worth $189,257,000 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of $149,864,000 during the same period of last year.