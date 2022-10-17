Share:

Peshawar - The district administration on Sunday directed the vendors in Hashtnagri, Gulbahar and Kala Mandi to ensure display of the price list of edibles in prominent places of the markets for consumers. The district administration also urged the people to lodge their complaints in the control room on number 0919211338 regarding overcharging and non-display of approved price lists. The price list of edibles, per kilogram rate for chicken was fixed at Rs285. The rates of vegetables are potato (white) Rs50, potato (red) Rs70, onion Rs120, tomato Rs180, green chili Rs360, ladyfinger (Punjab) Rs120, cucumber Rs70, garlic Rs300, ginger Rs300, eggplant Rs80, pumpkin Rs90, cauliflower Rs90, while cabbage was available on Rs70 per kg in district Peshawar. Similarly, the rates of fruits are pomegranate (Kandhari) Rs210, apple (golden) Rs170, watermelon Rs90, Mithay (sweet lime) Rs190, and guava (Kohat) Rs170, while per dozen banana at Rs110