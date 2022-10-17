Share:

DADU - The Manchhar Lake reached its normal level of 115 RL as floodwater receded further after its release into the Indus River. However, the flood situation remained the same at Jaffarabad, Wahar, and Council Bobak areas. For the past eight days, the work has been going on the lake’s cut at 50 RD. also, authorities are making efforts to fil the cut at RD 14 Bagh Yousaf. Pakistan Army GOC Hyderabad Major General Dilawar Khan reviewed ongoing rehab work where agriculture department officials briefed the GOC. As per the information, Larkana-Hyderabad Indus Highway traffic has been resumed after 40 days. As relief work has been going on in flood-affected areas. Singh’s government has set up teams for the survey and rehabilitation of damaged houses. Earlier, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro confirmed reports that the floodwater in Manchar lake receded further after its release into the Indus river continued at a faster pace. He added that the situation on the right bank of the Indus would normalise soon.