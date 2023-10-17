20 criminals of riverine areas surrender before LEAs

KARACHI-As many as 20 criminals of riverine areas surrendered to law enforcement agencies.

According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Monday, the criminals belonging to Teghani and Bijarani tribes surrendered in the presence of officers of Rangers and police. A number of cases were registered against them. All criminals who surrendered voluntarily have been handed over to police for legal proceedings.

PCG FOILS SMUGGLING BID OF HUGE QUANTITY DRUGS

The Pakistan Coast Guards on Monday foiled a smuggling bid of drugs in large quantity from a sea route in Jeewani area, Balochistan. A spokesperson said that a PCG boat had spotted a suspicious speedy boat near Jeewani. The PCG boat chased and when the accused noticed PCG boat approaching, they abandoned the boat at the shore of Jeewani and fled away.

The PCG team during the checking, recovered 833-kg fine quality hashish and 42-kg ice. The approximate value of the seized drugs in the international market was 20.86 million dollars. Further investigations were underway.