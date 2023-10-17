24 hours for aid to enter Gaza before ‘catastrophe’: WHO

CAIRO/GAZA/JERUSALEM - The Gaza Strip has only “24 hours of water, electricity and fuel left”, the regional head of the United Nations’ World Health Organization told the media on Monday, as pressure mounts for assistance to arrive.

If aid is not allowed into the besieged territory, doctors will have to “prepare death certificates for their patients,” WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Ahmed al-Mandhari, said.

Monday marked 10 days of relentless Israeli air strikes on targets in the Palestinian enclave, in retaliation for an October 7 attack by Gaza-based Hamas militants who killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, in southern Israel.

Gaza is now barrelling towards “a real catastrophe”, Mandhari said.

Power outages threaten to cripple life-support systems, from sea water desalination plants to food refrigeration and hospital incubators.

With emergency responders overwhelmed, doctors working around the clock and a dire lack of space, “bodies cannot be properly taken care of”, Mandhari said.

Overcrowding has paralysed hospitals, where “intensive care units, operating rooms, emergency services and other wings” are all on the brink of collapse, he said.

During the air and artillery bombardment, the WHO has recorded 111 medical facilities targeted, 12 health care workers killed and 60 ambulances bombed -- in violation of both “international law and the principles of humanity”, Mandhari said. A total of 22 hospitals in northern Gaza are treating more than 2,000 patients, including “some on ventilators, some who need regular dialysis, in addition to children, infants and women”.

While on the other side, Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza after diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow foreign citizens to leave and aid to be brought into the besieged Palestinian enclave failed.