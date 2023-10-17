66 people affected by Avastin injection: Dr Javed Akram

LAHORE - A total of 66 people have been affected by the Avastin injection, the caretaker provincial health minister Prof Dr Javed Akram informed while holding a press conference here in Lahore on Monday. In this regard, it was a big challenge for us to investigate the incident of 66 people, which we successfully completed. Avastin injection was being ordered in Pakistan from a large pharmaceutical company, Roche, which was used for cancer patients. According to the investigation, avastin injection was unfortunately not being used according to the guidelines. According to the details, avastin injection has been used in Pakistan since 2005 to protect the sight of cancer patients. The number of cases of Avastin infection in Punjab province was very worrying for all of us. After receiving the notification of the incident from the Punjab Health Department, the investigation was started. After that, we widened the scope of the investigation of the cases of eye damage caused by avastin injection. Many domestic and foreign pharmaceutical companies were involved and questioned. He expressed these views during an important press conference at DGPR.

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram while addressing a press conference further said that the services of infectious control expert and microbiologist Dr. Lee Sing were hired from Singapore. In this regard, a meeting was also held with the representatives of Roche Company, patients and their families. Dr. Jamal Nasir and his team worked day and night in the investigation. All aspects have been examined in detail during the investigation.