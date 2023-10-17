Ahsan for joining hands against women’s harassment

LAHORE - Former planning minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday urged the civil society to play a constructive role in eliminating gender-based violence from society. “No country can progress without empowering its women and giving them due rights,” he said while addressing a seminar titled, “Empowering Women of Narowal to Fight Against Gender-Based Violence,” organized by the Planning Commission of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission and University of Narowal at the University of Engineering, Lahore. Among others, the event was attended by Fauzia Viqar, Federal Ombudsperson on Protection against Harassment, Nida Usman Founder of Women in Law, Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Narowal, UET Lahore, Narowal Campus, Dr Bushra H. Rahman, Professor Punjab University, Bareera Hanif, Sector Specialist Innovation, Gender Specialist at the Planning Commission and a large number of women from different walks of life. The key objective of the event was to create awareness, foster dialogue and empower women to combat gender-based violence (GBV) in the district of Narowal.