ANF seizes 108kg drugs; arrests three

Rawalpindi-The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in five operations across the country, successfully seized 108 kg of drugs and apprehended three suspects, as reported by an ANF Headquarters spokesperson on Monday.

It was revealed that 24.8 kg of hashish was recovered from an individual, a resident of Kohat, who was arrested on Super Highway, Karachi. Upon the information provided by the accused, another person, residing in Karachi, was also apprehended. In a separate operation at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi Courier Office, the ANF recovered 180 grams of the Ice drug from a parcel booked for Dubai.

Furthermore, 30 kg of hashish was discovered concealed in the doors of a vehicle on Sibi Road, Quetta. During this operation, a person from Naseerabad was taken into custody. In the Chagai and Kach districts, drugs intended for smuggling purposes were recovered, including 25 kg of hashish, 8 kg of heroin, 1 kg of opium, 30 grams of the Ice drug, and 20 kg of prohibited materials.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act, and further investigations are ongoing.