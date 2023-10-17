Tuesday, October 17, 2023
ATC cancels Dr Yasmin Rashid's bail application

Web Desk
3:16 PM | October 17, 2023
The anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Lahore on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of former Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid. 

ATC Judge Arshad Javed rejected the bail plea of the PTI leader. The case was registered by the Shadman police for her alleged involvement in ransacking case. 

During the proceedings, the prosecutor said new sections had been incorporated in the case and that the former minister was on physical remand for two days. The bail application of Ms Rashid was not admissible, the prosecutor argued.

Declaring the application ineffective, the court rejected her bail request.

