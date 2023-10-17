Tuesday, October 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Attock police arrest 12 outlaws, recover hashish, cash

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 17, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK - Police have arrested twelve outlaws, including gamblers, drug peddlers, and bike lifters, and recovered four kg of charas, a pistol, a motorcycle, cash, and other valuables worth Rs 134,070 from their possession. Those arrested included Ahmad Raza, Sher Khan, Imran Abbas, Muhammad Riaz, Sajjad Nawaz, Faiz Ali, Sohail Anjum, Kazim Ali, Muhammad Shafiq, Mahmood Alam, Sultan Muhammad, Muhammad Saeed, and Gulraiz Khan. Cases under the act have been registered against them, and all have been sent behind bars.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1697440133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023