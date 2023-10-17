Attock police arrest 12 outlaws, recover hashish, cash

ATTOCK - Police have arrested twelve outlaws, including gamblers, drug peddlers, and bike lifters, and recovered four kg of charas, a pistol, a motorcycle, cash, and other valuables worth Rs 134,070 from their possession. Those arrested included Ahmad Raza, Sher Khan, Imran Abbas, Muhammad Riaz, Sajjad Nawaz, Faiz Ali, Sohail Anjum, Kazim Ali, Muhammad Shafiq, Mahmood Alam, Sultan Muhammad, Muhammad Saeed, and Gulraiz Khan. Cases under the act have been registered against them, and all have been sent behind bars.