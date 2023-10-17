Australia record first victory in ICC World Cup 2023 at Sri Lanka’s expense

LUCKNOW -Australia notched their inaugural victory in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, defeating Sri Lanka by a margin of five wickets.

The five-time World Cup champions, Australia, chased down a modest target of 210 runs in the 36th over, while Sri Lanka had a contrasting start in their innings. They lost two ear­ly wickets with just 24 runs on the board, as both David War­ner (11) and Steve Smith (0) de­parted in the same over.

Mitchell Marsh, the opening batsman for Australia, steadied the ship alongside Marnus La­buschagne, forming a sensible 57-run partnership. Marsh was in excellent form, but a run-out ended his splendid innings in the 15th over. He contributed 52 runs from 51 balls, including nine boundaries.

Labuschagne played a pivotal role for Australia, creating an­other valuable partnership of 77 runs with Josh Inglis before falling to Dilshan Madushanka in the 29th over. He played cau­tiously, accumulating 40 runs from 50 deliveries, punctuated by just two boundaries.

Josh Inglis took charge of Australia’s run chase after La­buschagne’s departure but was dismissed in the 34th over, leav­ing his side needing 18 runs to secure victory. Inglis was the highest run-scorer for Australia, notching 58 runs from 59 balls, which included five boundaries and a six. Late cameos by Glenn Maxwell (31 off 21) and Mar­cus Stoinis ensured Australia’s first triumph in the ICC World Cup 2023, lifting them to eighth place in the standings.

Australia won the toss and opted to field, inviting Sri Lan­ka to bat first. The Sri Lankan openers, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera, set the tone with a strong opening partnership of 125 runs. Nissanka reached his second consecutive half-century in 58 balls, while Kusal Perera achieved the milestone in just one ball fewer.

However, Australian captain Pat Cummins played a pivotal role in breaking the partnership with a brilliant catch by David Warner, dismissing Nissanka. Nissanka’s innings featured 61 runs from 67 balls, including eight boundaries.

Kusal Perera continued to anchor the innings alongside Kusal Mendis, accumulating 24 runs in their 32-run partnership until Pat Cummins shattered his stumps at 157. Perera was the top-scorer for Sri Lanka, con­tributing 78 runs from 82 balls, featuring 12 boundaries.

However, Sri Lankan batters struggled after these dismissals, unable to recover from a bril­liant bowling display by Aus­tralia. Charith Asalanka fought a solitary battle while losing partners, with none of the last nine batters managing to reach double figures. He scored 25 runs from 35 balls before being caught by Labuschagne off Max­well, ending Sri Lanka’s innings at 209 in the 44th over. Austra­lia’s Adam Zampa led the bowl­ing attack, with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc each claiming two wickets.