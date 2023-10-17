Australian women cricketers want more South Asian representation in WBBL 

MELBOURNE - Star Australian women’s cricketers Ellyse Perry and Alana King called for more representa­tion of South Asian players in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). The launching cer­emony of the ninth edition of the WBBL took place here on Monday. Star all-rounder El­lyse Perry (Sydney Sixers), Georgia Wareham (Melbourne Renegades), Kim Garth (Mel­bourne Stars), Jemma Barsby (Adelaide Strikers) and Alana King (Perth Scorchers) were present at the glittering cer­emony. Talking to the media Sydney Sixers’ captain Perry expressed her desire to see more South Asian women’s cricketers participating in the WBBL. “Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan women’s cricket teams have won some impor­tant series which has led to the development of women’s cricket,” Perry said. “A num­ber of South Asian cricketers are featuring in the upcom­ing edition of men’s Big Bash this year. The participation of South Asian players in the Women’s Big Bash should also continue,” she added. Perth Scorchers’ captain Alana King echoed Perry’s wish and also asserted that more women’s leagues would be launched soon. “The more South Asian women cricketers play fran­chise cricket, the more they will learn.”