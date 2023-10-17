Australian women cricketers want more South Asian representation in WBBL 

MELBOURNE - Star Australian women’s cricketers Ellyse Perry and Alana King called for more representation of South Asian players in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). The launching ceremony of the ninth edition of the WBBL took place here on Monday. Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry (Sydney Sixers), Georgia Wareham (Melbourne Renegades), Kim Garth (Melbourne Stars), Jemma Barsby (Adelaide Strikers) and Alana King (Perth Scorchers) were present at the glittering ceremony. Talking to the media Sydney Sixers’ captain Perry expressed her desire to see more South Asian women’s cricketers participating in the WBBL. “Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan women’s cricket teams have won some important series which has led to the development of women’s cricket,” Perry said. “A number of South Asian cricketers are featuring in the upcoming edition of men’s Big Bash this year. The participation of South Asian players in the Women’s Big Bash should also continue,” she added. Perth Scorchers’ captain Alana King echoed Perry’s wish and also asserted that more women’s leagues would be launched soon. “The more South Asian women cricketers play franchise cricket, the more they will learn.”