Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Awareness session against plastic pollution held

October 17, 2023
Peshawar  -  An awareness session against plastic pollution was held in the Hangu district.

Faraz Ahmad, a Teaching Excellence and Achievement programme alumnus, conducted a ‘Plastic-Free Campus: Reducing Plastic Waste and Promoting Recycling’ information session that was attended by a cross-section of the society. 

The seminar was part of a Pakistan-US Alumni Network small grants programme. 

The programme was aimed to raise awareness about environmental challenges through seminars at secondary schools and colleges.

Faculty members, academia and students besides civil society attended.

