British HC, Sindh governor discuss matters of mutual interest

KARACHI-British High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Jane Marriot called on Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House on Monday.

They discussed economic relations between Pakistan and Britain, enhanced cooperation in the field of education, investment opportunities in the Sindh province and other issues of mutual interests.

Deputy High Commissioner of Britain Sara Mooney was also present on the occasion. The governor said the province offered good opportunities of investment and British investors could invest in the province. The HC visited the site of Bell of Hope and appreciated the governor’s initiative. The envoy also reviewed the articles, used by Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah.

TURKISH ENVOY CALLS ON SINDH GOVERNOR

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci called on Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamaran Khan Tessori at Governor House on Monday.

They discussed Pakistan and Turkiye relations, the exchange of delegations in various fields, investment opportunities and other issues of mutual interests. Governor Tessori said that Pakistan and Turkiye were two nations but one soul.

He said that Turkiye and Pakistan had brotherly relations, rooted in history. The Turkish ambassador visited the site of Bell of Hope and appreciated governor’s initiative. He also witnessed articles, used by Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah.