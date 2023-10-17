Caretaker Prime Minister attends an Interactive Roundtable on CPEC

Caretaker Prime Minister today presided over an interactive roundtable on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Beijing. The roundtable was attended by a number of academics, scholars and researchers from notable Chinese think tanks and academic institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister shared Pakistan’s vision of CPEC rooted in its desire for regional connectivity and sustainable development. He also outlined the critical role of CPEC in upgrading the socio-economic landscape of Pakistan over the last ten years.

The Prime Minister emphasized that CPEC was an important pillar in Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, which was based on mutual understanding and respect.

Noting the accomplishments of CPEC over the last ten years, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of reflecting on the journey thus far, identifying the successes, reviewing the lessons learnt, and charting out a map for the next phase of high-quality development of the project. He also shared that the two sides had agreed to convert CPEC into a corridor of growth, livelihood, innovation, openness and green development.

In their remarks, Chinese academics and scholars underscored the importance and significance of CPEC as a great partnership between Pakistan and China under BRI. They also reaffirmed the continued interest of Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones and to contribute to the further growth of CPEC, enhanced regional connectivity and sustainable development.

At the roundtable, the participants agreed that through collective efforts of the two nations, CPEC can become a pivot for regional trade and connectivity and a bridge for people-to-people contacts.