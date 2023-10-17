Tuesday, October 17, 2023
CM Naqvi, British MP discuss measures for overseas Pakistanis’ welfare

CM Naqvi, British MP discuss measures for overseas Pakistanis' welfare
Our Staff Reporter
October 17, 2023
Lahore

LAHORE  -  Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Monday held a productive meeting with British Parliament Member Khalid Mehmood, delving into matters of mutual interest and exploring avenues to address the concerns of overseas Pakistanis.During the discussion, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi affirmed the strong partnership between Pakistan and Britain in advancing development and prosperity. He expressed deep appreciation for Britain’s support in enhancing social sectors, emphasizing the significant presence of millions of Pakistanis in the UK, underscoring the invaluable contribution of overseas Pakistanis. The Chief Minister underscored that the services rendered by overseas Pakistanis in bolstering the economy are indelible, affirming the formulation of a comprehensive policy to address their concerns. British Member Parliament Khalid Mehmood commended Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for his exemplary work and dedication to public service.

Our Staff Reporter

