Commissioner seeks details about illegal Afghan refugees

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has sought complete details about illegal Afghan migrants in the division. Presiding over a meeting of the divisional joint implementation committee for deportation of illegal Afghan migrants here on Monday, she directed the administration of all the four districts, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Faisalabad, to provide complete details about the Afghans within three days. She ordered inclusion of revenue staff in this exercise and action against facilitators of illegal Afghan migrants. She also took a briefing from a committee comprising assistant commissioners and SDPOs about action taken so far.

HUGE REDUCTION IN OIL PRICES HAILED

Various circles have welcomed the huge reduction in oil prices terming it a major step for betterment and welfare of masses.

In a statement issued here, Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr. Sajjad Arshad said that Pakistani people were facing great deal of difficulties due to rise in oil prices at international level. However, a record decrease in oil prices reflected present government’s will to facilitate people. He said that a reasonable decrease had also been made in the price of diesel, which was generally consumed by public transport and goods carriers, in addition to generating electricity. Hajji Aslam Bhalli, Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Council of Anjuman Tajiran, demanded that a proportionate decrease in the fare of public transport and freight charges should also be announced immediately. He said that generally fares were increased immediately after the prices of petroleum products were jacked up, but in case of decrease, no visible benefit was passed on to the general public and end-users.

FDA TO UPGRADE DAYCARE CENTRE

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is taking measures to upgradate the daycare centre to facilitate working women and their children. This was told by Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti during his visit to the center here on Monday. He directed the officers concerned to make effective planning for renovation, cleanliness of the centre and its adjacent areas. He also visited the admin block and checked the attendance of staff.