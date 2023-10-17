Court grants bail to Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana, 190m pound scam case

ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court on Monday granted bail to Chairman PTI’s wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana and 190 million pounds scam case. A hearing was held in the Accountability Court on bail applications filed against Bushra Bibi in the Tosha Khana and 190 million pounds scam case. Due to the leave of Judge Muhammad Bashir, Duty Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the bail application. Bushra Bibi appeared in the court along with her lawyer Latif Khosa. The judge granted bail to Bushra Bibi till October 31 in Toshakhana and 190 million pound scam case on a bond of Rs 5.5 lacs.